Lake County police say a man tossed a duffel bag containing pain pills and a half jug of open Cognac over a concrete wall and into the tall grass and bolted from the scene moments after crashing his gold GMC Denali into another car Sunday on Cline Avenue in Gary.
Edwin Stuckey, 42, of Gary, is being charged in Lake Criminal Court with reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure of duty, according to a Lake County Sheriff's police report.
Drunken driving charges were pending at the time against Stuckey until blood results from the hospital could be returned, the report states.
According to one witness, Stuckey's car came up from behind "at a very high rate of speed" while the witness and his wife were driving on Cline Avenue just south of the 169th Street exit.
The witness said he thought they were going to be rear-ended so he told his wife to brace for impact, but Stuckey's Denali swerved at the last second to pass the vehicle on the right shoulder, the report states.
As Stuckey went to pass the car, he allegedly over steered, crossing two lanes of traffic to struck a concrete median and then a red Kia Sportage.
Four witnesses described the driver as a tall, heavy set black man wearing a black T-shirt who was observed tossing "a brown duffel bag" over the concrete wall. Witnesses said he left the scene.
A woman passenger was found sitting in the back of the Denali, but insisted to police she was the driver despite witness reports of a male driver, according to police.
After the wreck, an officer saw a man matching Stuckey's description walking down a dead-end Cline Avenue service road north of 176th Place. Upon seeing a squad car, the man allegedly began walking into a nearby wooded area and refused orders to stop, the report states.
The officer tried to deploy a Taser on Stuckey, but was unsuccessful. Stuckey eventually laid down on the ground to be handcuffed. A identification card on his person confirmed his identity, police said.
A Hammond firefighter jumped over the Cline Avenue concrete barrier to retrieve the duffel bag. Inside was an half empty jug of open Cognac, a Marijuana grinder, an assortment of pills, hotel accessories, condoms, and hotel key cards, the report states.
Muscle relaxers, narcotics, benzodiazepine and an asthma inhaler were seized as evidence from Stuckey's vehicle. Stuckey was also cited for having an open container of alcohol in his car and not having proof of financial responsibility.