Police have new device to combat drug-impaired drivers

The SoToxa instrument is designed to report results within five minutes from the time the sample is entered into the device. SoToxa requires one oral fluid sample, taken by swabbing, usually under the tongue, for the instrument to screen for all six drugs.

The fluid swab is inserted into the handheld analyzer. Within a few minutes, the device lists drugs with a “positive” or “negative” rating. Officers can print out the results.

The SoToxa test is not admissible evidence in court, explained Hobart Police Lt. Ronald Russo, and Indiana drivers may refuse the test. It is a screening device, he said, but, similar to portable breath tests, SoToxa can further establish probable cause. The officer can use probable cause, Russo explained, to make an arrest, administer a certified breath test, take the suspect for medical treatment, and apply for a warrant to administer a blood draw.

Officials noted that driving under the influence of any substance, legal or illegal, is against the law in all 50 states. If drug presence is verified, Russo noted, the subject can also be charged with operating while under a controlled substance.