Police have new device to combat drug-impaired drivers

HOBART — Area police departments have a new tool to combat drug-impaired motorists. At a press conference Thursday, law enforcement officials announced that 19 Lake County police departments will be receiving the SoToxa Mobile Test System.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is distributing 97 SoToxa units among Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake County, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, New Chicago, Schererville, St. John, Whiting, and Winfield police departments.
“We’re concentrating our efforts in Lake County as a thoroughfare between Illinois and Michigan, where cannabis is legal,” said ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald. “This is about making sure officers in the Region have the training and equipment they need to address drug-impaired driving swiftly and more effectively.”
Cannabis is illegal in Indiana, but it is also legal in Ohio for medicinal purposes only.
Hammond, Hobart, and Lake County authorities had already previously received SoToxa units. Hobart hosted training on the devices earlier this week.
SoToxa is a handheld device that alerts police within five minutes whether a driver has recently used marijuana or other drugs.
Developed by Abbott, SoToxa is an analyzer that tests saliva for the presence of six drugs. These include THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis or marijuana, along with cocaine, methamphetamines, opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines.
The SoToxa instrument is designed to report results within five minutes from the time the sample is entered into the device. SoToxa requires one oral fluid sample, taken by swabbing, usually under the tongue, for the instrument to screen for all six drugs.
The fluid swab is inserted into the handheld analyzer. Within a few minutes, the device lists drugs with a “positive” or “negative” rating. Officers can print out the results.
The SoToxa test is not admissible evidence in court, explained Hobart Police Lt. Ronald Russo, and Indiana drivers may refuse the test. It is a screening device, he said, but, similar to portable breath tests, SoToxa can further establish probable cause. The officer can use probable cause, Russo explained, to make an arrest, administer a certified breath test, take the suspect for medical treatment, and apply for a warrant to administer a blood draw.
Officials noted that driving under the influence of any substance, legal or illegal, is against the law in all 50 states. If drug presence is verified, Russo noted, the subject can also be charged with operating while under a controlled substance.
Currently, 87 SoToxa devices are in use in Indiana, with 798 tests administered by police. Of those tests, 443, or 55%, have resulted in a positive test for at least one substance. Cannabis was the leading drug category with 260 positive tests and 43% of those appearing with at least one other drug.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the SoToxa units, which $4,500 apiece. Administering each test costs $25, all of which is being funded federally.
This program is part of the Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign, in partnership with the NTHSA’s Region 5 office, to address the emergence of drugged driving happening regionally and nationwide.
After a 10-year drop of 36,096 people killed in crashes nationally in 2019, Region 5 Administrator Dr. Jonlee S. Anderle said numbers are estimated to climb this year to more than 38,000.
Russo believes numbers do not tell the entire story. A member of the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership, the 20-year police veteran pointed to the numbers of fatal operating-while-impaired vehicle collisions on Lake County. The Hobart officer believes fatal drug-impairment statistics would have been higher if police were equipped to test for substances besides alcohol.
Russo considers the addition of eight SoToxa units in Hobart “great," adding, “This is a significant tool for officers on the road.”