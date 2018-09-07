Police: Hobart man arrested when traffic jam turns into fist fight

PORTAGE — A Hobart man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic jam on Willowcreek Road turned into a fist fight in the middle of the roadway, police said.
Michael Rosario, 24, is facing misdemeanor battery charges and was transported to Porter County Jail after the incident.
According to a Portage police report, traffic was snarled just before 4 p.m. Thursday on southbound Willowcreek Road in front of Willowcreek Middle School.
A 56-year-old Portage man was driving his car behind the car in which Rosario was a passenger. That man began "laying on his horn," according to the driver of the car in which Rosario was a passenger.
The Portage man, who is the alleged victim of the battery, then swerved around Rosario's car and cut back in front of it once he passed, according to the report.
Rosario allegedly threw a bottle of perfume at the car, causing the victim to stop and get out of his car.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
According to witnesses, the two were face-to-face yelling at each other. The victim allegedly put his hand in Rosario's face and Rosario allegedly cursed at the man in a threatening manner and then struck the victim in his face causing him to fall to the ground. The victim told police Rosario continued to punch him while on the ground and kicked him in the chest.
Bystanders separated the two men. The victim had cuts and bruises to his left eye and both ears, but refused medical treatment, according to the report.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.