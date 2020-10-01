 Skip to main content
Police ID vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run
MICHIGAN CITY — Police believe the vehicle that struck and killed a woman earlier this month in a hit-and-run crash is a dark colored 2010 to 2017 GMC Terrain.

"The suspect vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight assembly," Michigan City police said. "Damage could possibly be present on the hood and right front fender as well."

Tara Stevens was fatally struck Sept. 12 in front of the Creekside Bar & Grill at 3015 E. Michigan Blvd.

Anyone seeing a vehicle matching this description or with any other information is encouraged to contact Capt. Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221, extension 1008 or Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at extension 1042.

The department can also be reached through Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME. Those providing tips can request to remain anonymous.

