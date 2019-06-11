FAIR OAKS — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has identified three of the men accused of abusing young calves at Fair Oaks Farms, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, Edgar Gardozo Vazquez, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38, are being charged with the beating of a vertebrate animal, a class A misdemeanor, police said.
None of the men have been arrested since the sheriff's office is still attempting to locate them, police said.
Further details in the case are not being released while the investigation is active.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.