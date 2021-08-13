Police identify suspects in bar shooting; one remains at large

LYNWOOD — One person has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a second man in connection to a shooting at a bar earlier this month that left a Chicago man dead.

The Lynwood Police Department announced that Shane Wieck and Marlo McDowell Sr. have each been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Wieck is in custody but McDowell has not been located. Search warrants also produced two handguns that may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

Neither man is charged with homicide, however, despite the Aug. 1 shooting at The New Corner Bar & Grill resulting in the death of 29-year-old Cornelius L. Washington Jr.

Lynwood police said witnesses have been “uncooperative” and that there was no scientific evidence that could be used to identify the murder weapon. For that reason, police said, the Cook County state's attorney’s office declined to approve homicide charges against the two men.