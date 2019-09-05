CHESTERTON — The three men accused of leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon resulting in a multi-agency manhunt and officer-involved shooting are from Dolton, Illinois, Porter County police have confirmed.
The men were identified as Kobe Watson, 22, and Armari Lomax and Chaz Murray, both 19, police said.
Lomax faces preliminary felony counts of auto theft and resisting law enforcement, while Watson and Murray each face counts of resisting law enforcement, according to jail records.
Police have not yet confirmed which of the three men was shot by an officer during Wednesday's manhunt.
The Porter County Sheriff's police officer involved in that shooting has been placed on leave while the incident is under investigation, according to the department.
The unnamed officer has worked as a patrolman with the sheriff's department for three years, according to a news release.
The administrative leave is standard for any officer involved in a shooting, the department said.
The shooting is being investigated by Indiana State Police and no further information on the officer or the incident will be released to allow for a thorough investigation, police said.
"At the conclusion of this investigation all information will be turned over to the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office," according to state police.
The suspect, who was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, is one of three men accused of leading Valparaiso police on a chase to Chesterton after they were spotted allegedly attempting to break into cars.
After crashing their vehicle along the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 200 West, the men fled north into a wooded area and the suspect in question reportedly carjacked a toll road maintenance truck, police said. He is then accused of driving toward a maintenance worker, as well as a Porter County and two state police officers, who fired shots at him.
The hunt for the three men brought out several area police departments, which used a helicopter and police dogs. The three men were apprehended by 4 p.m., which was two hours after they were first spotted allegedly attempting to break into cars in Valparaiso.
A Valparaiso police officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled northbound on Calumet Avenue and then traveled northbound on Indiana 49, police said.
The vehicle went onto the Indiana Toll Road via the Chesterton entrance at mile marker 31, and continued to drive westbound, police said. The vehicle eventually wrecked near the 27.8 mile marker and the men fled on foot.
Indiana State Police shut down the toll road at the 49, 31 and 39 mile markers as part of the investigation and directed traffic off the highway until it was reopened at 8:39 p.m., police said.
