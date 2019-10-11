CALUMET CITY — The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Calumet City Police in their investigation into a targeted shooting Thursday night at River Oaks Mall, authorities said in news release Friday.
Calumet City police responded to a shots fired call at 5:55 p.m. Thursday and found a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman injured by gunfire. Both were taken to area hospitals, where they remain for treatment.
"This is a very active and large scale investigation," the news release stated. "However, preliminary findings show that this shooting incident was targeted at (a) specific group of people and (was) not a random act of violence."
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage and interviewing witnesses, the release stated.
The mall closed early, about 7 p.m., Thursday night. Usually, the mall closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Johnathan Williams, of University Park, said he had just entered the mall “20 seconds” prior to the shooting when he heard someone say “They shooting, they shooting.”
Williams, who went to the mall to get his hair cut, said everyone in a nearby store ran to the back of the shop as the cage was pulled down.
When he went to the front of the storefront, he said, “there was blood everywhere.”
According to Williams, two were injured in the shooting and both victims were alive when he saw them.
An employee about to leave her shift at Macy’s said she didn’t see or hear anything, but was on scene Thursday night waiting to retrieve her car, which was locked in between the zig-zagging lines of crime scene tape.
Other mall employees also were waiting to retrieve their cars.
Police departments for Calumet City, Dolton and the Illinois State Police were also on the scene.
