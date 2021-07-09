 Skip to main content
Police investigate 2 gunshot victims Friday night
GARY — Authorities are investigating after two were wounded by gunfire Friday night. 

Around 8 p.m. police responded to a male gunshot victim who had walked into Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. 

A second male gunshot victim was reported shortly afterward. 

Police determined the men were injured in a shooting in the 4600 block of Harrison Street in Gary.  Both men's injuries were determined to be not life-threatening, Hamady said. 

The investigation is ongoing and further information was not immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call the the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 32003, or the GPD Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

