Police investigate bomb threat called into Region business; employees evacuated

PORTAGE — Employees were evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at a Portage business Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were called at 10:30 a.m. to MSI Express at 6515 Ameriplex Drive in Portage, said Portage Capt. Rob Maynard.

A bomb threat had been phoned into the business, Maynard said. The staff was evacuated from the building and police searched the facility, but no suspicious items were found.

Portage police have added extra patrols around the business, which is a packaging and manufacturing company near Bass Pro Shops and Interstate 94. The investigation into the reported bomb threat is ongoing and no other information is currently available, Maynard said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was not dispatched to the business Tuesday, said Porter County Cpl. Benjamin McFalls.