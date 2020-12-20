 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate crime scene at Merrillville apartment complex
alert top story urgent

Police investigate crime scene at Merrillville apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}
Squads parked outside Birchwood Apartments

Police can be seen shining a light in a third-floor apartment after being called to a scene at the Birchwood apartments Sunday in the 5700 block of Grant Street in Merrillville.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police responded to an apartment complex Sunday night and could be seen investigating in a third-floor unit. 

Units were dispatched to Birchwood Apartments in the 5700 block of Grant Street between 6 and 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an eyewitness.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police did not immediately respond to requests for information. 

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
1
1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts