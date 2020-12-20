Police investigate crime scene at Merrillville apartment complex

MERRILLVILLE — Police responded to an apartment complex Sunday night and could be seen investigating in a third-floor unit.
Units were dispatched to Birchwood Apartments in the 5700 block of Grant Street between 6 and 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an eyewitness.
Support Local Journalism
Police did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.