Police investigate death of Crown Point man, reports say

GARY — Police are investigating the death of a Crown Point man in Gary Thursday night.

At 11:45 p.m. the Lake County coroner's office was called to the 6600 block of Atchenson Drive in Gary, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Glynon Nelson, 38, a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.

He was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The Lake County coroner's report said the manner of death was pending Friday afternoon.

Gary Police Department reports show authorities are investigating the death as an apparent homicide.

Gary police did not respond to The Times' request for details on the man's death.

In addition to the coroner's office and Gary police, the Gary Fire Department and members of Lake County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations unit assisted at the scene.

