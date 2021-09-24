 Skip to main content
Police investigate death of Crown Point man, reports say
alert urgent

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — Police are investigating the death of a Crown Point man in Gary Thursday night. 

At 11:45 p.m. the Lake County coroner's office was called to the 6600 block of Atchenson Drive in Gary, officials said. 

The deceased has been identified as Glynon Nelson, 38, a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

He was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m. Friday. 

The Lake County coroner's report said the manner of death was pending Friday afternoon. 

Gary Police Department reports show authorities are investigating the death as an apparent homicide.

Gary police did not respond to The Times' request for details on the man's death.

In addition to the coroner's office and Gary police, the Gary Fire Department and members of Lake County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations unit assisted at the scene. 

