Police investigate death of East Chicago man with chest puncture wound

EAST CHICAGO — Police are investigating the death of an East Chicago man after he was found with a puncture wound on his chest.

East Chicago police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 3800 block of Carey Street in reference to a death investigation.

Officers spoke to a family member who said she came to check on the victim, identified as Anthony T. Neal, 58, and noticed the back door to his residence open. The family member said she saw the victim lying on the floor, unconscious and not breathing, and called an ambulance.

Once medics arrived, they could not locate any vital signs and requested police presence due to the wound on the victim's chest.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called to scene to investigate, and the Lake County Crime Lab was called to process the scene.

Information about this case can be directed toward Detective Miguel Pena at mpena@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318, or contact the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.