You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigate Region's 20th homicide; weapons secured as evidence
breaking top story urgent

Police investigate Region's 20th homicide; weapons secured as evidence

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances behind Sunday's fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Gary man. 

The victim — identified as Arnell Lackey, 25 of Gary — was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a Gary home Sunday afternoon, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Gary police were called to the scene at 3:26 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area of the 3500 block of Polk Street.  

Man found dead in front yard marks Region's 20th confirmed homicide of 2020

After authorities spoke with witnesses on scene, weapons were recovered and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, Hamady said. 

The Lake County coroner's office identified the victim as Lackey, whose death has been ruled a homicide. The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is also investigating. 

Murder defendant could face jury in June after higher court declines appeal

Lackey's death marks the Region's 20th homicide of 2020. This is the 10th homicide of the year for Steel City. 

The city's fire and police departments, the coroner's office, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County's CSI Unit and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Man pleads not guilty in 2015 shooting that killed 2, including innocent 16-year-old girl

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit Detective Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts