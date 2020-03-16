Police investigate Region's 20th homicide; weapons secured as evidence

GARY — Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances behind Sunday's fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Gary man.

The victim — identified as Arnell Lackey, 25 of Gary — was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a Gary home Sunday afternoon, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Gary police were called to the scene at 3:26 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area of the 3500 block of Polk Street.

After authorities spoke with witnesses on scene, weapons were recovered and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, Hamady said.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the victim as Lackey, whose death has been ruled a homicide. The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is also investigating.

Lackey's death marks the Region's 20th homicide of 2020. This is the 10th homicide of the year for Steel City.

The city's fire and police departments, the coroner's office, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Lake County's CSI Unit and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.