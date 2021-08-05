Police investigate robberies at ATM machines, give safety tips

GARY — Authorities are investigating a string of robberies that occurred at Region ATM machines this summer.

The robberies have taken place between mid-June into July at various ATM locations, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

Around 1 a.m. June 16 police responded to the Chase Bank at 647 Lake Street, according to police reports. A 54-year-old man told police that he went to the ATM machine to make a deposit, but was approached by an armed man.

The man was holding a handgun and demanded cash from the victim, who complied and made a withdrawal from the ATM, the report said. The suspect fled the area and the victim called 911.

Around 9:18 p.m. June 21 another victim said he was at the ATM machine at Chase Bank at 505 Adams Street, according to Gary Police Department records. The victim told police that after he inserted his bank card into the machine, he saw a flash and heard two gunshots.

The man drove away to safety and called police. He then realized the next day he left his bank card in the machine and there was an unauthorized transaction made using the card, police reported.