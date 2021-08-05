Police investigate robberies at ATM machines, give safety tips

GARY — Authorities are investigating a string of robberies that occurred at Region ATM machines this summer.
The robberies have taken place between mid-June into July at various ATM locations, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.
Around 1 a.m. June 16 police responded to the Chase Bank at 647 Lake Street, according to police reports. A 54-year-old man told police that he went to the ATM machine to make a deposit, but was approached by an armed man.
The man was holding a handgun and demanded cash from the victim, who complied and made a withdrawal from the ATM, the report said. The suspect fled the area and the victim called 911.
Around 9:18 p.m. June 21 another victim said he was at the ATM machine at Chase Bank at 505 Adams Street, according to Gary Police Department records. The victim told police that after he inserted his bank card into the machine, he saw a flash and heard two gunshots.
The man drove away to safety and called police. He then realized the next day he left his bank card in the machine and there was an unauthorized transaction made using the card, police reported.
Pawlak said police are investigating other similar reports of suspects stealing money from people who were making transactions at ATM machines. One occurred at BMO Harris Bank at Fifth Avenue and Ridge Road and the other happened at the Fifth-Third Bank at 51st Avenue and Broadway, he said.
Police said it appears that the robberies are being committed by separate suspects. Pawlak said no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.
Currently, investigators are working to subpoena surveillance footage from the banks to acquire images of the suspects.
Pawlak said many of the robberies happened late at night and suggested that individuals go to ATM machines during the day, if possible. He also advised visiting ATM machines on busy streets and using drive-thru locations versus walk-up ATMs.
"Another thing is to be aware of your surroundings," Pawlak said. "If you see an individual or car lurking around, wait to go to the ATM at another time."
Other safety tips include making sure car doors are locked when pulling up to an ATM and to make the transaction as quick and seamless as possible, minimizing time lingering by the machine.