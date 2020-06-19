Police investigate shooting that led to pursuit in Calumet City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALUMET CITY — A police pursuit followed a shooting that wounded a man Thursday afternoon.

At 2:06 p.m. Calumet City officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 634 Burnham Ave., Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher said.

As officers were en route, they learned a black sedan was involved in the shooting. When police saw the described vehicle near scene, they attempted to stop the vehicle to investigate, Fletcher said.

The sedan then fled from officers who chased it, but they lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

Police later discovered that a 28-year-old man was driven by family members who were there during the shooting to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he is being treated at a local trauma hospital. The shooting is under investigation and police are seeking nearby security cameras that may have captured the crime or suspect on video.