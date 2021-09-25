Police investigate shots fired at vehicle on I-80/94

GARY — A suspect fired shots at someone's vehicle while driving on a Region interstate Saturday evening, police said.
Authorities responded at 6:31 p.m. to the 5.7 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Davonne Barlow.
An unknown person had fired shots at a vehicle in the area.
The shooter fled the scene and has not yet been located.
The person inside the vehicle was not struck, Barlow said. All lanes in the area remain open.
Further information will be released as the investigation is underway.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
