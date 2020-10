Police investigating a death; say no threat to the community

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say they are investigating a death that occurred around 2 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Franklin Street.

The detective bureau was called out and had been working throughout the night, according to Michigan City police.

"This was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the community," police said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

