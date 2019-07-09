{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigating after explosion damages car

An explosion damaged a black 2007 BMW late Monday in the 1600 block of 119th Street, Whiting police said.

 Provided by police

WHITING — Authorities were investigating an overnight explosion that damaged a car, Police Chief Steve Miller said.

The explosion about 9 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of 119th Street damaged a black 2007 BMW's hood, front fenders and windshield, he said.

The damage was reported to police about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

An explosive device — possibly a large firework — may have been placed under the car's hood, but more investigation is necessary to confirm that suspicion, Miller said. 

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Porter County Bomb Squad were called to assist, Miller said. A Hammond police crime scene technician was processing the scene.

Police have spoken with the car's owner, he said.

"Right now, we feel it's an isolated incident," Miller said. "There is no danger to the public."

