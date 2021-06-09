 Skip to main content
Police investigating after gunshots fired outside Highland condo complex
Police investigating after gunshots fired outside Highland condo complex

HIGHLAND — Police opened an investigation Wednesday after several reports of shots fired in the area of the Porte De Leau condominium complex, Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Highland police were dispatched about 10:10 a.m. to the 2000 and 2100 block of 45th Street after dispatchers took several calls about gunfire.

Officers determined someone discharged several rounds outside a condo building at 2113 Porte De Leau Court, Banasiak said.

No one was wounded by the gunfire, and police don't think there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators processed evidence gathered from the scene, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

