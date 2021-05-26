Police investigating after Hobart man found shot to death in apartment

HOBART — A man was found shot to death inside an apartment early Wednesday, police said.

The 24-year-old Hobart man, whose identity has not been released, lived in the 300 block of Ruta Drive, where the shooting occurred, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Hobart police responded at 12:19 a.m. to the apartment for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the man's roommate told them he had arrived home to find the man unresponsive and lying on the floor with what looked to be a gunshot wound, Gonzales said.

Police did not specify the suspected nature of the man's death and said an investigation is still active.

The Lake County coroner's office and Lake County Crime Lab assisted at the scene, Gonzales said.

