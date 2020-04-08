You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating after male found dead from gunshot wounds
alert top story urgent

Police investigating after male found dead from gunshot wounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

GARY — A male was found shot to death Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Carolina Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The male, whose name and age have not yet been released, was found sometime before coroner's investigators were called to the area about 8:25 p.m.

He was pronounced dead about 9:30 p.m. at the scene, a coroner's release said. The manner of death was pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez
0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts