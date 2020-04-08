Police investigating after male found dead from gunshot wounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A male was found shot to death Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Carolina Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The male, whose name and age have not yet been released, was found sometime before coroner's investigators were called to the area about 8:25 p.m.

He was pronounced dead about 9:30 p.m. at the scene, a coroner's release said. The manner of death was pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

