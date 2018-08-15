HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night while walking home.
Hammond police were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Hoffman Street in reference to the armed robbery, according to Lt. Steven Kellogg.
There, they met with the victim, who said he was walking home when he noticed two young men exiting a vehicle and approach him.
The two men reportedly began striking him without warning, the victim told police.
The suspects stole approximately $80 and the victim's cellphone before fleeing the area in their vehicle.
The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.
Anyone with information about this crime or has video surveillance of the area are asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2298.