MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating after a man who crashed his car into a tree early Friday was found injured by gunfire.
Merrillville police said they responded about 7 a.m. to the 2900 block of West 61st Place in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a news release.
Merrillville Police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said they arrived to find a man injured by gunfire inside a car that had crashed into a tree.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time, he said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Rice said detectives believe this is an "isolated domestic incident."
A person of interest is in custody, Rice said. The investigation is ongoing.