MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating after a man who crashed his car into a tree early Friday was found injured by gunfire. 

Merrillville police said they responded about 7 a.m. to the 2900 block of West 61st Place in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a news release. 

Merrillville Police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said they arrived to find a man injured by gunfire inside a car that had crashed into a tree. 

The victim's condition is unknown at this time, he said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Rice said detectives believe this is an "isolated domestic incident." 

A person of interest is in custody, Rice said. The investigation is ongoing.

