Police investigating after teen wounded in shooting

GARY — A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the city's Horace Mann neighborhood, police said.

Gary police responded about 4 p.m. to several reports of shots fired in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Hayes Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A short time later, police were called to nearby Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus because the man had arrived with a gunshot wound, he said.

The man told police he was in the area when he heard gunshots, started running and realized he'd been shot in the arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

