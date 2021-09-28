 Skip to main content
Police investigating armed robberies at pair of fast food restaurants
Police investigating armed robberies at pair of fast food restaurants

Michigan City Police stock

Michigan City police station.

MICHIGAN CITY — Two fast-food restaurants have been robbed at gunpoint since Saturday, according to police, with the thieves evading capture each time.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Saturday's robbery of a Wendy’s or Monday's holdup at a Burger King, both on Franklin Street, to reach out to their office to aid in the investigation. It is unclear whether the robberies are connected.

In the first case, someone walked into the Wendy’s in the 3700 block of Franklin Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, presented a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled from the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on that case, or video surveillance that may show the suspect, should contact Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, ext. 1086, or kpliske@michigancity.com.

Two days later, an early-rising robber stopped by the Burger King in the 3900 block of Franklin Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday. The suspect was allegedly armed when they demanded money and asked to speak with a manager.

Officers believe a dark SUV containing the suspect fled the restaurant and headed north on Franklin Street. The SUV has not been located.

Information on the Burger King heist should be directed to Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or apainter@michigancity.com.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

