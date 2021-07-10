Police investigating auto theft from Schererville dealership

SCHERERVILLE — Police are investigating a vehicle reported stolen from the BMW dealership at 1400 U.S. 41.
Schererville officers responded at 5:05 a.m. Saturday for an alarm at the business. Police discovered an entrance gate was run over and damaged, Schererville Police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.
Police later learned a black 2020 BMW was stolen from the dealership, Wagner said.
Anyone with any information can contact Detective Daniel Drexler at 219-322-5000 or call the crime tip hotline at 219-865-4646.