Police investigating child death in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The death of a child Friday is under investigation, according to a statement from Michigan City Police Department.

Police said they were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 800 block of West Sixth Street for a report of an unresponsive child. While lifesaving measures were conducted and the child was taken to Franciscan Hospital, the child did not survive.

Michigan City police said they would be releasing no further details at this time, but they ask that anyone with information about this case contact Cpl. Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, ext. 1088, or mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Anyone with information can also contact police through Facebook Messenger; Michigan City's crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488; or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463), and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Larry Phillips Jr. Silvano Martinez-Seiber Adam Fredenburg Joshua Resetar Lovie Grace Jayden Fogus Shikyra Boyd Chessidy Walker Ashley Arndt Bryan Parish Brian Thomas Bobby Armstrong Jr. Oshae Hampton Michael Munson Shawn Shirley Christina Stantz David McDaniel Michael Robinson Jr. Daniel Ward Brandon Miller Joshua Royal Rickey Bentley Jr. Matthew Rancatore Frank Rogers Magan Bradford Andre Curry Joshua Edwards James Dilts Cameron Overbeck Armando Sanchez Corde Williamson Ronnie Cislo Lucas Bennet Amber Saylor Roosevelt Jackson Hiawatha Wright Paige Leeks Trenton Strawmier Jessie Maupin Amber Collins Jacqueline Huerta-Salazar Kristi Cooper Qmarion Fisher Jeffery Glancy Jr. Machelle Wooddall Robert Meegan Ravin Patel Debra Wright