Police investigating death of man found in wooded area

HOBART — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area of town on Sunday night, officials said.

Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said police responded to the vicinity of Wilson Street and 40th Avenue for a report of an unconscious or dead person in the woods.

Officers met with witnesses who took them to the area where the body had been found. Police determined the man was dead and did not see any obvious signs of foul play, Gonzales said.

The victim was described as a 35-year-old white male from Hobart. Gonzales said the man's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Lake County coroner.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4666.

