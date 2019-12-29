{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a pair of abandoned vehicles, one of them with bullet holes, were discovered on the I-80/94 exit ramp to Indianapolis Boulevard.

Indiana State Police Trooper Alaa Hamed responded to the scene after the Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a multi-vehicle crash around 3 a.m.

Hamed located the pair of abandoned vehicles. A beige 2001 Pontiac had bullet holes in the windshield, ISP said.

The ramp was closed for two hours because of blockage and the police investigation.

