HAMMOND — Police are investigating after a pair of abandoned vehicles, one of them with bullet holes, were discovered on the I-80/94 exit ramp to Indianapolis Boulevard.
Indiana State Police Trooper Alaa Hamed responded to the scene after the Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a multi-vehicle crash around 3 a.m.
Hamed located the pair of abandoned vehicles. A beige 2001 Pontiac had bullet holes in the windshield, ISP said.
The ramp was closed for two hours because of blockage and the police investigation.