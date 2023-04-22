SCHERERVILLE — Law enforcement vehicles formed a perimeter surrounding a Walmart after an employee found what appeared to be an explosive device in the store parking lot, Police Chief Pete Sormaz said.
Units were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the location on U.S. Highway 41. As of 7 p.m., the Porter County bomb squad was on scene to investigate the situation, Sormaz said. As of 7:15 p.m., the parking lot was reopened and the device had been removed. The bomb squad determined the device was not an immediate danger to the public, but did not give additional details.
Customers inside the store were asked to stay put until officials determined the scene was safe, Sormaz said.