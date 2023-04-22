Units were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to the location on U.S. Highway 41. As of 7 p.m., the Porter County bomb squad was on scene to investigate the situation, Sormaz said. As of 7:15 p.m., the parking lot was reopened and the device had been removed. The bomb squad determined the device was not an immediate danger to the public, but did not give additional details.