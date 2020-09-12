 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating fatal shooting
breaking urgent

Police investigating fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Gary police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night. 

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a gunshot wound victim near West Eighth Avenue and Harrison Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

At this time, police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, Pawlak said. 

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts