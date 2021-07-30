 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating Gary homicide
alert urgent

Police investigating Gary homicide

GARY — A 23-year-old man was found dead at a home in Gary Thursday night and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Lt. Dawn Westerfield said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. 19th Place around 10:15 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Gary Police Department's metro homicide division is investigating the shooting. No further details were released.

+86 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts