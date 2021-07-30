Police investigating Gary homicide

GARY — A 23-year-old man was found dead at a home in Gary Thursday night and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Lt. Dawn Westerfield said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. 19th Place around 10:15 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
The Gary Police Department's metro homicide division is investigating the shooting. No further details were released.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Andy Viano
Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.
