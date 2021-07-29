Police investigating highway shooting near Steel Bridge

Someone shot at another vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 94 near the Steel Bridge on Wednesday night and Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the shooter or their vehicle.

ISP believes the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the highway at the Steel Bridge in the Dolton area, although it was not reported to law enforcement until after 9 p.m. A vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident but a 20-year-old Chicago man driving the vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

