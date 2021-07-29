 Skip to main content
Police investigating highway shooting near Steel Bridge
urgent

Police investigating highway shooting near Steel Bridge

police stock

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 at the Steel Bridge.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Someone shot at another vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 94 near the Steel Bridge on Wednesday night and Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the shooter or their vehicle.

ISP believes the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the highway at the Steel Bridge in the Dolton area, although it was not reported to law enforcement until after 9 p.m. A vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident but a 20-year-old Chicago man driving the vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

