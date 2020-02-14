You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating home invasion, battery in Gary
GARY — Police responded to a report of a home invasion, criminal confinement and battery Thursday night in the 4800 block of West 26th Avenue. 

Police said a 35-year-old woman said at about 8 p.m. she was closing her front door when a 41-year-old man she knows pushed his way inside. 

"The female was taken to a second location and the male suspect went back to her residence and was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend," according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

The suspect is in custody, she said. Further details are not available until the investigation is complete.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

