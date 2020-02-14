Police investigating home invasion, battery in Gary

GARY — Police responded to a report of a home invasion, criminal confinement and battery Thursday night in the 4800 block of West 26th Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old woman said at about 8 p.m. she was closing her front door when a 41-year-old man she knows pushed his way inside.

"The female was taken to a second location and the male suspect went back to her residence and was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend," according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The suspect is in custody, she said. Further details are not available until the investigation is complete.

