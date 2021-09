Police investigating pair of Labor Day shootings

GARY — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people hospitalized Monday night.

In the first incident, officers were enroute to the 4900 block of Tennessee Street about 5 p.m. when they were diverted to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield. There, they spoke with a 28-year-old Gary man who said he was in the front yard of a relative’s house when someone in a passing white GMC started shooting at them. The man was struck in the calf and driven to the hospital by a family member.

Later Monday, about 10:40 p.m., Gary police were sent to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a 25-year-old East Chicago woman was “rushed to surgery” to treat a gunshot wound to her lower back.

According to Westerfield, a silver Chevrolet sedan drove up to the hospital’s emergency room entrance and nurses pulled an unconscious woman from the back seat into the hospital for treatment. The Chevy had driven away by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

