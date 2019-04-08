CROWN POINT — Police are investigating a report of a human foot being snagged in a local pond by a fisherman.
Police units, as well as a van from the Lake County coroner's office, were reported in the area of the Interstate 65 and 109th Avenue interchange Monday afternoon.
Crown Point Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said his department received a call "from a subject fishing in the pond that he had snagged what appears to be a human foot."
Janda said they are investigating and no other information is available at this time.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.