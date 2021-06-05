Police investigating report of man flashing gun outside Southlake Mall

HOBART — Authorities investigated after a man allegedly brandishing a gun was reported outside Southlake Mall Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. callers reported to police that a man brandished a gun outside of Southlake Mall in Hobart, confirmed Hobart police Lt. Nichlas Wardrip. Hobart police arrived on scene to investigate the incident.

However, the man had left in a vehicle before officers arrived, Wardrip said. No suspect or vehicle description was given to police.

At this time, Wardrip said the incident has been unfounded but the investigation is ongoing, with authorities searching for surveillance video of the alleged incident.

