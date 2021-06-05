 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating report of man flashing gun outside Southlake Mall
alert top story

Police investigating report of man flashing gun outside Southlake Mall

Southlake Mall

This Times file photo shows Macy's at Southlake Mall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HOBART — Authorities investigated after a man allegedly brandishing a gun was reported outside Southlake Mall Saturday afternoon. 

Around 1 p.m. callers reported to police that a man brandished a gun outside of Southlake Mall in Hobart, confirmed Hobart police Lt. Nichlas Wardrip. Hobart police arrived on scene to investigate the incident. 

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

However, the man had left in a vehicle before officers arrived, Wardrip said. No suspect or vehicle description was given to police.

At this time, Wardrip said the incident has been unfounded but the investigation is ongoing, with authorities searching for surveillance video of the alleged incident. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts