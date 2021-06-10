Police investigating woman's death near Porter Beach

PORTER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of a road near Porter Beach Wednesday.

At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, the Porter Police Department responded to the area of Waverly Road, north of the South Shore Line tracks, for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman lying on the grass berm of the road. The woman was being given CPR and had signs of physical trauma, Porter police spokesperson John Lane said in a news release.

Witnesses told police the woman had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle that was being driven by Matthew Urquidi, 36, of Portage, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Urquidi, who was driving the car, had also been involved in a hit and run property damage crash further north on Waverly Road.

The Portage man was found to have a blood alcohol content of about 0.17%. Urquidi was arrested and taken to the Porter County Jail, police said.

Urquidi was charged with operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, police said.