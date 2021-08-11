Police-involved shooting in East Chicago under investigation

EAST CHICAGO — A car sat riddled with apparent bullet holes near a brick-lined intersection in East Chicago Wednesday morning and investigators were probing what the sheriff's office said was an officer-involved shooting.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed that the shooting involved an East Chicago police officer, but added that the officer was not struck by gunfire. The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.

No further information was immediately available, including whether or not anyone was struck by gunfire.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and West Chicago Avenue, tucked between rows of businesses.

Two cars sat facing northbound on Indianapolis Boulevard and one, a beige Chevy Malibu, had what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the passenger-side front window and damage to the front passenger side of the car.

Near the window with the apparent bullet holes a third vehicle, an East Chicago police SUV, was facing the front passenger corner of the Malibu with its driver's side front tire bent and badly damaged. The brick crosswalk beneath the two cars also sustained damage, with a handful of blocks missing.