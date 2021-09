UPDATE: Police cancel Amber Alert for 7-year-old boy

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

GARY — The Gary Police Department issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon seeking help in locating a 7-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The child, Christopher Green Jr., is a black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 9:07 a.m. Saturday wearing a black and red button up shirt and black pants.

According to Gary police, Green may be with two black women driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

The women are Shanae Brown, 40, 6 feet, 1 inch, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants; and Helen Willis, 58, 5 feet, 3 inches, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

