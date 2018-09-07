A 16-year-old Crown Point High School junior was injured in a hit-and-run while jogging Thursday night near his home, according to family and authorities.
Nehemiah Borrmann, of Crown Point, said he was struck by an older, possibly gray, SUV at about 8 p.m. while jogging on Monroe Court near the Pine Hill subdivision, according to a police report.
Borrmann's sister Kaitlin Borrmann said her brother wants to join the U.S. Marines, so he was out jogging to stay physically fit.
"It's his dream," she said.
Nehemiah was lying on the pavement and grass for about 15 minutes, he told police, before he was able to call 911 to report the incident, according to a Lake County sheriff's police report.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported to a Chicago trauma center as a precaution because he is having some trouble feeling in his extremities, his sister said. However, he is conscious and alert.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating.
According to a police report, Nehemiah told police he had just cut across his backyard off of Jefferson Street onto Monroe Court, jogging north, when he saw the SUV driving toward him on the wrong side of the road.
Crown Point police were first to arrive on scene, to find Nehemiah on the northeast side of the road. He complained of head pain and temporary loss of vision during the incident, the report states.
"The SUV did not attempt to stop to check on him, but continued south on Monroe Court," the report states.
Monroe Court turns into a cul de sac. Police knocked on several doors to ask if neighbors noticed a vehicle having pulled into their driveway or turned around in the cul de sac.
Anyone with information should contact police at 219-755-3392.