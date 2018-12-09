A knife-wielding man attacked a store employee and several customers Sunday at the Miller K Market in Gary and later died at the hospital, police said.
Other information, including the man’s name and hometown, was not immediately available Sunday night. He was identified only as “John Doe” by the Lake County coroner’s office.
Gary officers were dispatched just before 3:40 p.m. to the store, 5019 East Dunes Highway, in Gary for a report of a fight and possible stabbing, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old customer with a laceration to his right hand and a 19-year-old store employee who suffered a stab wound to his right bicep, Hamady said.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police learned the 34-year-old man, now deceased, reportedly became agitated and aggressive inside the business, taking a knife from a display before launching into his attack.
He attacked the 60-year-old, who was at the counter, and then turned his attention to the store employee, of Gary, who had came to the customer’s aid, Hamady said.
The alleged attacker was taken to the ground by two employees, who had observed he had a shortness of breath, police added.
When officers arrived, they found employees performing CPR on the 34-year-old, who was having difficulty breathing as he lay on the ground. Police took over CPR until Gary Fire Department officials arrived on scene to transport all victims to Northlake Methodist Campus in Gary.
While at the hospital, the 34-year-old suffered what appeared to be a heart attack and was pronounced dead. The other two victims have been treated for their wounds.
A cause and manner of death is pending, according to the coroner’s office.
Gary Sgt. Daniel Callahan is investigating this incident. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes at 219 881-1210.