alert urgent

Police led on foot chase following Region vape shop burglary, authorities say

Lucy Luna

Lucy Luna

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Police were led on a foot chase Sunday night before taking a pair from Lake County into custody on allegations of burglarizing the Smoke and Vape Shop at 3309 Franklin St., Michigan City police said.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of the burglary and spotted a dark-colored vehicle in question heading south on Franklin Street, Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 4100 block of Franklin Street, where a passenger, later identified as Desmond L. Robinson, 43, of Hammond, fled on foot and was later found in a nearby marsh area, Forker said.

The driver was identified as Lucy Luna, 54, of East Chicago, police said.

Officers learned the pair forced their way into the store and took several items, Forker said.

Luna faces a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to police.

Robinson is reportedly being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor false identity statement and resisting law enforcement.

Both are being held at LaPorte County Jail on $15,005 bonds and have initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

