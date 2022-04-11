Police led on foot chase following Region vape shop burglary, authorities say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police were led on a foot chase Sunday night before taking a pair from Lake County into custody on allegations of burglarizing the Smoke and Vape Shop at 3309 Franklin St., Michigan City police said.
Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of the burglary and spotted a dark-colored vehicle in question heading south on Franklin Street, Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 4100 block of Franklin Street, where a passenger, later identified as Desmond L. Robinson, 43, of Hammond, fled on foot and was later found in a nearby marsh area, Forker said.
The driver was identified as Lucy Luna, 54, of East Chicago, police said.
Officers learned the pair forced their way into the store and took several items, Forker said.
Luna faces a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to police.
WATCH NOW: Suspected 'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides; Region family reacts to news
Strack & Van Til buys last WiseWay Market in Region
Man dropped keys, credit cards while fleeing homicide scene, court records state
Friends, family search for woman after vacant car is found
Utility looking to double water rate, increase sewer rates by as much as 56%
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, police say
Northwest Indiana's first cat cafe finding felines permanent homes
Crown Point community members express concern about early August start date
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate overnight shootings, police say
Portage man fired gun at pills on floor after forcing woman to regurgitate them, police say
Authorities determine 'body' found in field was a doll; search for missing woman continues
Men ambushed woman, shot her to death after argument in gas station, police say
Shaquille O'Neal takes Purdue Northwest stage for celebration concert
Schoop's ranks as Indiana's top restaurant chain
John Silva admits to his role in 2019 Porter County double slaying on eve of trial
Robinson is reportedly being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor false identity statement and resisting law enforcement.
Both are being held at LaPorte County Jail on $15,005 bonds and have initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Deemeco McCoy
Arrest Date: April 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tina Ricketts
Arrest Date: April 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 57
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sky Albin
Arrest Date: April 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Layman
Arrest Date: April 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Richard Bennett
Arrest Date: April 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Leo Wantuch
Arrest Date: March 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Carrying a Handgun w/o a License; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Northport, FL
Paul Zdyb
Arrest Date: April 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 61
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Crystal Burns
Arrest Date: April 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Heath Watkins
Arrest Date: March 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Henry Starks
Arrest Date: March 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Quentin Cooper
Arrest Date: March 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Chicago, IL
Alex Peters
Arrest Date: March 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Isaias Ojeda
Arrest Date: March 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Criminal Recklessness; Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffery Lowry
Arrest Date: March 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tyler Saylor
Arrest Date: March 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary; Theft of a Firearm Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Schadowsky
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Quashawn Jenkins
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Clinton Sandlin
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Hamlet, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.