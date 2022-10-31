Police looking for 13-year-old boy missing from Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Police officers from Lake Station and across the Region spent Halloween night looking for a 13-year-old child.
Adian Urbanik is a nonspeaking, autistic boy who went missing around 6:15 p.m. in the Ravinia Pines area, police said.
Urbanik was last seen wearing a khaki-colored Ghostbusters costume with a proton pack.
Lake Station police urge anyone who finds Urbanik to call 911 immediately.
