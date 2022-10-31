 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Police looking for 13-year-old boy missing from Lake Station

Adian Urbanik

Adian Urbanik, 13, is a non-speaking, autistic boy who went missing around 6:15 p.m. in the Ravinia Pines area, Lake Station police said.

 Provided

LAKE STATION — Police officers from Lake Station and across the Region spent Halloween night looking for a 13-year-old child.

Adian Urbanik is a nonspeaking, autistic boy who went missing around 6:15 p.m. in the Ravinia Pines area, police said.

Urbanik was last seen wearing a khaki-colored Ghostbusters costume with a proton pack.

Lake Station police urge anyone who finds Urbanik to call 911 immediately.

