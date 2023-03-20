WINFIELD — A Merrillville man is facing a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a 36-year-old woman last month in her Winfield home, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Martinez confirmed Monday night that Raju K. Rawal, 65, has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of Haley Losinski in the 11000 block of Pike Place, just west of Randolph Street.

According to police, Losinski's battered and lifeless body was discovered early in the evening of Feb. 27 by her parents, who showed up to check on her at her home and found indications of foul play.

An autopsy completed Feb. 28 determined Losinski suffered a blunt force injury to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

The details of Rawal's apprehension and his alleged connection to Losinski were not immediately available Monday.

Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball told The Times he's planning to release more information Tuesday afternoon.

Ball previously said police believed Losinski's death was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the Winfield community.

The killing was investigated by Lake County Sheriff's Department crime scene investigators, Lake County coroner's office and the Major Crimes Task Force, in addition to Winfield police.

Friends said Losinski worked as an intensive care nurse at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville after graduating from Valparaiso University's accelerated nursing program.

"She was a friend, an amazing ICU nurse and we are all sad and miss her so much," said Leah Hasza, a co-worker from Crown Point.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation still can contact Winfield Detective Cpl. Jordan Billups-Taylor at jbtaylor@winfield.in.gov or 219-713-7119.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Joseph Lopez Dustin Tuerff Mario Moore Lincoln Bowman Jamarri Walker Elliott Claiborne Frank Lyons Jennifer Textor Justin Collins William Elliott Zolinda Diaz Crystal Martinez Derek Schiola Christopher McCoy Anthony Bonner Angelica Vasquez Rashonda Frazier Jesus Perez Shaun Daly Destiny Weber Santos Valles Jon Hammonds Peter Schodrof Asia Glenn Maurice Thomas Jr Dominic Watson Mariah Gonzalez Ralph Oldendorf Keylian Brown Billy Wise Joycelyn Delgado Mia Vasquez Rolando Reyes-Rodriguez Carl Adler Deborah Harris Brandie Teachout Darrius Williams Korlisha James Steven Zambon Jr. Bradley Pitts Adam Bastie Dameon Pinkins Cyquawan Dykes Chanel Sherman Jr Demitrius Warmack Scott Grape Brianna Tellez Geneva Jolly Mark Anderson Josh Grotberg Donnell Draper Sr. Mark Cole Jr. Michael Trinidad Michael Williams Colton Johnson Michael Lindsey Jesus Alba Juan Vargas III Timothy Hughes Mark Gill Jamarr Tucker Terrence Jones Charles Jackson Daron Murphy James Pelham II Allan Ciupa Jesse Coleman Kristyn Boskov Ezell Sutton Joseph Golec Darryl Collins Armonte Williams Saadiq Harper Daniel Jevyak James Davenport Fernanda Mata Milford Dunn Jameka Moore Derek Gensel Nicholas Riley Joseph Anderson