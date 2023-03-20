WINFIELD — A Merrillville man is facing a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a 36-year-old woman last month in her Winfield home, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Martinez confirmed Monday night that Raju K. Rawal, 65, has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of Haley Losinski in the 11000 block of Pike Place, just west of Randolph Street.
According to police, Losinski's battered and lifeless body was discovered early in the evening of Feb. 27 by her parents, who showed up to check on her at her home and found indications of foul play.
An autopsy completed Feb. 28 determined Losinski suffered a blunt force injury to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.
The details of Rawal's apprehension and his alleged connection to Losinski were not immediately available Monday.
Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball told The Times he's planning to release more information Tuesday afternoon.
Ball previously said police believed Losinski's death was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the Winfield community.
The killing was investigated by Lake County Sheriff's Department crime scene investigators, Lake County coroner's office and the Major Crimes Task Force, in addition to Winfield police.
Friends said Losinski worked as an intensive care nurse at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville after graduating from Valparaiso University's accelerated nursing program.
"She was a friend, an amazing ICU nurse and we are all sad and miss her so much," said Leah Hasza, a co-worker from Crown Point.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation still can contact Winfield Detective Cpl. Jordan Billups-Taylor at jbtaylor@winfield.in.gov or 219-713-7119.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Joseph Lopez
Dustin Tuerff
Mario Moore
Lincoln Bowman
Jamarri Walker
Elliott Claiborne
Frank Lyons
Jennifer Textor
Justin Collins
William Elliott
Zolinda Diaz
Crystal Martinez
Derek Schiola
Christopher McCoy
Anthony Bonner
Angelica Vasquez
Rashonda Frazier
Jesus Perez
Shaun Daly
Destiny Weber
Santos Valles
Jon Hammonds
Peter Schodrof
Asia Glenn
Maurice Thomas Jr
Dominic Watson
Mariah Gonzalez
Ralph Oldendorf
Keylian Brown
Billy Wise
Joycelyn Delgado
Mia Vasquez
Rolando Reyes-Rodriguez
Carl Adler
Deborah Harris
Brandie Teachout
Darrius Williams
Korlisha James
Steven Zambon Jr.
Bradley Pitts
Adam Bastie
Dameon Pinkins
Cyquawan Dykes
Chanel Sherman Jr
Demitrius Warmack
Scott Grape
Brianna Tellez
Geneva Jolly
Mark Anderson
Josh Grotberg
Donnell Draper Sr.
Mark Cole Jr.
Michael Trinidad
Michael Williams
Colton Johnson
Michael Lindsey
Jesus Alba
Juan Vargas III
Timothy Hughes
Mark Gill
Jamarr Tucker
Terrence Jones
Charles Jackson
Daron Murphy
James Pelham II
Allan Ciupa
Jesse Coleman
Kristyn Boskov
Ezell Sutton
Joseph Golec
Darryl Collins
Armonte Williams
Saadiq Harper
Daniel Jevyak
James Davenport
Fernanda Mata
Milford Dunn
Jameka Moore
Derek Gensel
Nicholas Riley
Joseph Anderson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.