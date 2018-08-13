A man was arrested early Monday morning in Ogden Dunes after allegedly breaking into a home, confronting the resident and fleeing.
The man, who has not been identified by police pending the filing of formal charges, was captured by a police K-9 unit about a half hour after the incident began.
According to police, they received a call at 3:14 a.m. Monday that a person had broke out several windows at a home on The Thumb, just north of Diana Road, and entered the home.
Ogden Dunes officer Tim Beach responded to learn the man fled when the resident confronted him. Officers from Portage, Burns Harbor and Chesterton responded to the call.
A Portage K-9 unit began tracking the suspect who was found hiding under a deck in the rear of a nearby home about 3:40 a.m. The suspect sustained a bite wound and was taken into custody, according to Town Marshal James Reeder.
The man was treated for his bite wound at Portage Hospital and transported to Porter County Jail following his release.