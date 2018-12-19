MERRILLVILLE — Two people involved in a disturbance Sunday fired gunshots in a neighborhood, at a busy intersection and again as they traveled north on Mississippi Street, police said.
Trey D. Kelly, 25, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, all felonies, according to court records.
Charges are likely against the other person involved in the incident, Detective Sgt. James Bogner said.
Merrillville police responded to the disturbance Sunday night in the 1600 block of East 87th Court, Bogner said.
Kelly and another man were involved, and shots were fired before they entered vehicles and drove north on Mississippi, he said.
Kelly and the other man exchanged gunfire at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mississippi, which was busy with holiday shopping traffic, Bogner said.
The other suspect's Nissan Altima crashed as they headed north on Mississippi toward 61st Avenue. Witnesses told police more shots were fired at that point, Bogner said.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed was found and arrested. Police recovered a handgun, which they believe the driver tossed into the grass behind a nearby hotel, Bogner said.
Kelly, driving a Dodge Charger, fled the area, police said.
The other driver, who was in custody, confessed, police said.
The shooting was an isolated incident, and no people or property was damaged, police said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
