A man was being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Hammond apartment.
Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said officers were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. Monday for reports shots were fired at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive.
A 27-year-old man was found at the residence suffering gunshot wounds to the arms and chest. He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.
Kellogg said Monday night the victim's condition was stable. He said no suspect was in custody, but police believed the shooting was an isolated incident.
He said the shooting was reported by an involved party.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Hammond police Detective Dan Bates at 219-852-2979 or by email at dbates@hammondpolice.com.