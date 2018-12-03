Try 1 month for 99¢
Police stock
Buy Now
File, The Times

A man was being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday afternoon at a Hammond apartment.

Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said officers were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. Monday for reports shots were fired at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive.

A 27-year-old man was found at the residence suffering gunshot wounds to the arms and chest. He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.

Kellogg said Monday night the victim's condition was stable. He said no suspect was in custody, but police believed the shooting was an isolated incident.

He said the shooting was reported by an involved party.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Hammond police Detective Dan Bates at 219-852-2979 or by email at dbates@hammondpolice.com.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Steve covers Lake County courts and social justice issues for The Times. The UW-Milwaukee graduate joined The Times in 2016 after reporting on criminal justice in New Mexico and Wisconsin.