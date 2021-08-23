Police: Man shot after stepping outside to smoke

GARY — A Chicago man was shot in the back when he went outside to smoke a cigarette late Saturday night, police said.

According to Lt. Dawn Westerfield, the 20-year-old man was visiting a cousin in the 2400 block of Delaware Street when he stepped outside about 11:15 p.m. and heard gunshots. A dark-colored vehicle then approached, rolled its windows down and one or more people inside the vehicle began shooting at him, he said.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.